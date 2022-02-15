Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Portales brings Family Fun Center to city providing entertainment options

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Thanks to a grant worth $270 thousand, families in Portales will soon have a venue for everyone to enjoy and have fun.

Nail guns, drills, and more renovations have been going on this year to create the Portales Fun Center.

It’s being built inside the city’s former recreation center that closed during the pandemic.

“Our citizens were saying ‘hey, what are we going to do for entertainment for kids and stuff like that,’” said Jim Lucero, Economic Development Director of the Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation.

In addition to the grant, the Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation helped transfer ownership from the city to private owners.

“It’s going to have a Dickey’s Barbeque, a 14-lane bowling alley, a skating rink, three virtual golf that are multisport,” said Bruce Nixon, owner of the Portales Fun Center.

Additional amenities it will have include an arcade, pool tables, and shuffle board.

City officials say the center will meet the local demand for entertainment options while helping the economy.

“You know, we’ve been looking to keep our dollars local instead of going off to Clovis, or Lubbock, or Amarillo and we feel like this facility will really be a venue to keep people in town,” said Ron Jackson, mayor of Portales.

“We want to make it to where if you want to enjoy everything that it won’t cost as much as doing everything individually,” said Tabitha Nixon, owner of the Portales Fun Center.

Nearly $2 million is going into this project.

The owners anticipate creating at least 15 job opportunities.

They shared that once the center is open in the fall, they’ll plan to add a restaurant patio and axe throwing center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in overnight rollover
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at gas station over the weekend

Latest News

The transformation of the historic St. Anthony’s hospital in Amarillo into a senior living...
Transformation of historic St. Anthony’s hospital into senior living complex ongoing despite material shortages
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products