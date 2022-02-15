Portales brings Family Fun Center to city providing entertainment options

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Thanks to a grant worth $270 thousand, families in Portales will soon have a venue for everyone to enjoy and have fun.

Nail guns, drills, and more renovations have been going on this year to create the Portales Fun Center.

It’s being built inside the city’s former recreation center that closed during the pandemic.

“Our citizens were saying ‘hey, what are we going to do for entertainment for kids and stuff like that,’” said Jim Lucero, Economic Development Director of the Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation.

In addition to the grant, the Roosevelt County Community Development Corporation helped transfer ownership from the city to private owners.

“It’s going to have a Dickey’s Barbeque, a 14-lane bowling alley, a skating rink, three virtual golf that are multisport,” said Bruce Nixon, owner of the Portales Fun Center.

Additional amenities it will have include an arcade, pool tables, and shuffle board.

City officials say the center will meet the local demand for entertainment options while helping the economy.

“You know, we’ve been looking to keep our dollars local instead of going off to Clovis, or Lubbock, or Amarillo and we feel like this facility will really be a venue to keep people in town,” said Ron Jackson, mayor of Portales.

“We want to make it to where if you want to enjoy everything that it won’t cost as much as doing everything individually,” said Tabitha Nixon, owner of the Portales Fun Center.

Nearly $2 million is going into this project.

The owners anticipate creating at least 15 job opportunities.

They shared that once the center is open in the fall, they’ll plan to add a restaurant patio and axe throwing center.

