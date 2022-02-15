Pantex announces contractor for new high-explosives facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Energy has chosen a contractor to design a new high-explosives facility at the Pantex Plant.

Burns & McDonnell will design a new High Explosive Synthesis, Formulation, and Production (HESFP) Facility.

The project is estimated to cost $505 million to $699 million and will span more than 98,000-square feet.

The facility will replace outdated facilities and support updated capabilities and capacities for weapons production, including formulation of polymer-bounded, mock and extrudable high explosives.

