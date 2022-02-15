Who's Hiring?
High Plains Food Bank receives $25,000 donation through Bank of America COVID-19 booster initiative

Due to the donations the High Plains Food Bank can provide 150,000 meals to individuals and...
Due to the donations the High Plains Food Bank can provide 150,000 meals to individuals and families in Amarillo.(High plains food Bank)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has received a $25 thousand donation from Bank of America to encourage bank employees to get COVID-19 boosted while supporting health and the well-being of the community.

Due to the donations the High Plains Food Bank can provide 150,000 meals to individuals and families in Amarillo.

Bank of America donated $100 to High Plains Food Bank for each employee in Amarillo who received a COVID-19 booster shot and notified the bank before the end of January and made an additional contribution to address the increased needs experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country.

“The High Plains Food Bank is very grateful for this additional generous donation to help us continue to serve those in need in the Texas Panhandle. Bank of America’s support has enabled us to provide over 1.2 million meals since the pandemic began,” said Zack Wilson, executive director, High Plains Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

