FIRST ALERT: Possible strong cold front arriving Wednesday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although we are experiencing the warmest weather we have had in weeks for today and tomorrow, we are tracking a strong cold front and potent upper level storm that will collide in our region tomorrow night.

After reaching highs in the low 70′s tomorrow, temperatures will plunge to near 20 by Thursday morning and wind chills will likely be near zero.

We are monitoring the chance for a late night thunderstorm or two tomorrow, especially in the east, but the bulk of precipitation from this event will be snow that begins overnight tomorrow and lasts through Thursday morning.

The higher snow accumulations will occur north of the Canadian River where a few inches may fall.

Further south, including the Amarillo area, less than two inches is expected at this time.

The snow may be accompanied by strong winds and by early Thursday we may experience low visibility and slick roads.

Details with the approaching storm will become more clear tomorrow as the storm nears and your First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates.

