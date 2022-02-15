Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Possible strong cold front arriving Wednesday evening

First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday
First Alert for Wednesday to Thursday(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although we are experiencing the warmest weather we have had in weeks for today and tomorrow, we are tracking a strong cold front and potent upper level storm that will collide in our region tomorrow night.

After reaching highs in the low 70′s tomorrow, temperatures will plunge to near 20 by Thursday morning and wind chills will likely be near zero.

We are monitoring the chance for a late night thunderstorm or two tomorrow, especially in the east, but the bulk of precipitation from this event will be snow that begins overnight tomorrow and lasts through Thursday morning.

First Alert
First Alert(KFDA)

The higher snow accumulations will occur north of the Canadian River where a few inches may fall.

Further south, including the Amarillo area, less than two inches is expected at this time.

First Alert
First Alert(KFDA)

The snow may be accompanied by strong winds and by early Thursday we may experience low visibility and slick roads.

Details with the approaching storm will become more clear tomorrow as the storm nears and your First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

