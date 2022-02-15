Who's Hiring?
Dry and Windy Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A lot of different situations are expected here in the next 24-48 hours starting Tuesday. For Tuesday, expect some high level clouds at times, unseasonably warm temperatures and southwest winds at 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 possible at times. Putting all this together, critical fire danger will be our primary concern as humidity will be dropping into the single digits. Beyond Tuesday, we’re watching for another wind event Wednesday, however showers and isolated thunderstorms could form in the far eastern panhandle, which could then yield snow by Thursday morning.

