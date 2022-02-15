Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Expects 70 Tomorrow, Then Weather Whiplash Back To Winter

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This warm weather will return tomorrow, but then major changes can be expected tomorrow night. After warming above 70 again tomorrow afternoon, a strong cold front will surge into our area and temps will plunge to near 20 tomorrow night. A few thunderstorms may occur in eastern counties tomorrow night, but then snow will spill in with the cold air late tomorrow night into early Thursday. Early indications are for the potential of at least a few inches in the northern half of the area, with lighter amounts southward. The Amarillo area could receive a couple of inches. Along with the snow, blustery winds will reduce visibility and cause some frigid wind chills.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

