Crews responding to multiple fires in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires in the area.

Randall County:

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.

Officials say to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.

More information will be given once available.

Beaver County:

Crews responding to a grass fire in Beaver County.

Booker Fire Department has responded to help with the fire.

We are responding to Beaver County for mutual aid on a large grass fire. Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.