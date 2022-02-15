Who's Hiring?
Crews responding to multiple fires in the area

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires in the area.

Randall County:

The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.

Officials say to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.

More information will be given once available.

Beaver County:

Crews responding to a grass fire in Beaver County.

Booker Fire Department has responded to help with the fire.

We are responding to Beaver County for mutual aid on a large grass fire.

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

