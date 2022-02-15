Crews responding to multiple fires in the area
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple fires in the area.
Randall County:
The Randall County crews are working on a grass fire near South Loop 335 and Osage Street.
Officials say to watch for lane closures and smoke across the roadway.
More information will be given once available.
Beaver County:
Crews responding to a grass fire in Beaver County.
Booker Fire Department has responded to help with the fire.
