Crews responded to structure fire at abandoned hotel near SW 6th

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near SW 6th this afternoon.

According to officials, at around 3:16 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported fire at an abandoned motel near 6th and McMasters.

The first crew to arrive found heavy smoke coming from one of the units in the Morning Star Motel at SW 6th.

Firefighters made entry into the building and found a pile of contents on fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames and checked for extension but found none.

There were no injuries reported.

The release states there was no one around at the time of the fire and no electricity in the building.

This fire was likely caused by transients taking up residence in the old motel.

The incident is currently investigating.

"A" shift quickly put out a fire in an abandoned motel this afternoon before it got out of hand. Good...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

