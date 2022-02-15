Amarillo police searching for burglary suspect seen using stolen check

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The unknown man was seen on camera using a stolen check. Officials said the check was taken from a burglary in the 3800 block of SE 16th Avenue.

Other items taken include medications, jewelry and electronics.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

