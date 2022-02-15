Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police searching for burglary suspect seen using stolen check

The suspect was caught on camera passing a stolen check.
The suspect was caught on camera passing a stolen check.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The unknown man was seen on camera using a stolen check. Officials said the check was taken from a burglary in the 3800 block of SE 16th Avenue.

Other items taken include medications, jewelry and electronics.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Crime of the Week - Burglary Suspect - 2/15/22 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

