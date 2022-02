AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Roads are blocked off near 6th and Belleview.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA) (KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.