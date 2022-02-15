2022 Texas Outdoor Musical are opening for auditions

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Outdoor Musical will be opening their applications for auditions this Saturday Feb. 19.

The 2022 Texas summer season opens on June 2, from Tuesday to Saturdays and will end on August 13.

The auditions will take place at West Texas A&M University at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, Acting Studio, Room 175 on Saturday, February 19.

Click here, for information about the virtual submissions, audition requirements, and to sign up.

