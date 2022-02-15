Who's Hiring?
2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting near 6th and Belleview in Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood.

Police responded to the area around 12:30 p.m. for a man who was possibly suicidal.

Around 1:00 p.m., the officers found the man at Modern Day Martyrs near Southwest 6th and Belleview armed with a handgun.

An officer fired shots at the man. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are still interviewing witnesses at this time.

A portion of 6th Street will remain blocked off as police investigate the situation.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police are responding to a shooting in the San Jacinto neighborhood. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

VIDEO: Amarillo police responding to shooting near 6th and Belleview