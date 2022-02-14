Registration opens for WT music camps

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for WTAMU’s three acclaimed music camps.

The music camp season will open with the WT All-State Choir Camp from June 7 to 10.

Students entering grades 9 through 12 can join the camp to get a head start on All-State Choir auditions.

The WT String Camp will run June 16 to 18.

The camp is designed for those ages 12 to 18 who play violin, viola, cello, double bass and harp.

Finally, the 70th WT Band Camp will run July 10 to 16. The one-week expereince is designed for students entering seventh grade through graduated high-school seniors.

Those interested in any of the three camps can register online.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.