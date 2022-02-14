Lovely Valentine’s Day Forecast

Temperatures are on the rise across the area, however, winds might be as well! For your Valentine’s Day Monday, things are looking pretty nice, with sunny skies, a daytime high of 68 degrees and relatively calm winds. Now as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see warmer highs towards the mid to upper 70s but winds will be picking up out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, prompting wildfire concerns. Then for Thursday morning, some light snow showers will be possible with a sharp cooldown, but we’re still waiting for that incoming system to take shape.

