Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Lovely Valentine’s Day Forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are on the rise across the area, however, winds might be as well! For your Valentine’s Day Monday, things are looking pretty nice, with sunny skies, a daytime high of 68 degrees and relatively calm winds. Now as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll see warmer highs towards the mid to upper 70s but winds will be picking up out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, prompting wildfire concerns. Then for Thursday morning, some light snow showers will be possible with a sharp cooldown, but we’re still waiting for that incoming system to take shape.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
1 person dies in overnight rollover
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
1 person dies in evening house fire
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Adrian's Extended Forecast 2-13-22
Adrian's Extended Forecast 2-13-22
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
A Big Warm Up Headed Our Way
Adrian's Extended Outlook 2-12-22
Adrian's Extended Outlook 2-12-22
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian’s Weekend Forecast