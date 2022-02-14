Fire Danger Increasing Tomorrow

Our calm weather today will give way to blustery conditions tomorrow. Temps will climb into the 70s by tomorrow afternoon, but SW winds will also increase and will likely gust over 40 mph. The relative humidity, on the other hand, will decrease sharply to less than 10% and the result will be elevated fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect area wide tomorrow and folks are encouraged to be extra cautious with any activity that could start a fire. Warm weather above 70 degrees will continue Wednesday before rain and snow chances arrive Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

