Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Fire Danger Increasing Tomorrow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our calm weather today will give way to blustery conditions tomorrow. Temps will climb into the 70s by tomorrow afternoon, but SW winds will also increase and will likely gust over 40 mph. The relative humidity, on the other hand, will decrease sharply to less than 10% and the result will be elevated fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect area wide tomorrow and folks are encouraged to be extra cautious with any activity that could start a fire. Warm weather above 70 degrees will continue Wednesday before rain and snow chances arrive Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dies in overnight rollover
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun
1 person dies in evening house fire

Latest News

WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Lovely Valentine’s Day Forecast
Adrian's Extended Forecast 2-13-22
Adrian's Extended Forecast 2-13-22
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
A Big Warm Up Headed Our Way