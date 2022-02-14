Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at gas station over the weekend

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on South Georgia Street over the weekend.

Around 9:52 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, officers were called to a gas station near South Georgia Street and Virginia Circle for a robbery.

The victim told officers a man with a gray-hooded sweatshirt and a face covering approached him while he was getting gas. The man pulled out a knife, threatened the victim and took his white 2016 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck with the Texas license plate number DXG6891.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

