Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after witnesses say he threatened several people with a gun yesterday.

Officers were sent at 8:53 p.m. to the 1500 block of Rosemont Street on reports of a man shooting a gun.

Officials said the man, 19-year-old Xavier Montrail Johnson, had pointed a gun at several people before firing multiple shots into the air.

Responding officers found him walking on Avondale Street. Johnson fled on foot before officers located him in the backyard of a home in the 5100 block of Westgate Drive.

He was taken into custody and arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in a municipality and evading arrest or detention.

Johnson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his charges.

