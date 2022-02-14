Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest man for assault after he ‘threatened’ people with gun

(WILX)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after witnesses say he threatened several people with a gun yesterday.

Officers were sent at 8:53 p.m. to the 1500 block of Rosemont Street on reports of a man shooting a gun.

Officials said the man, 19-year-old Xavier Montrail Johnson, had pointed a gun at several people before firing multiple shots into the air.

Responding officers found him walking on Avondale Street. Johnson fled on foot before officers located him in the backyard of a home in the 5100 block of Westgate Drive.

He was taken into custody and arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in a municipality and evading arrest or detention.

Johnson was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on his charges.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
1 person dies in overnight rollover
Joe Manuel Martinez, 22, has been arrested and charged with three counts of murder in the fatal...
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in shooting at Texas sports bar
1 person dies in evening house fire
School district officials say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a...
Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a...
Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
Sunday Weekend Edition,5:30 p.m., 2/13
Sunday Weekend Edition, 5:30 p.m., 2/13