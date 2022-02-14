1 woman dead after hit-and-run near San Jon

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that resulted a woman’s death near San Jon, Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, on February 12, at approximately 12:51 p.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on I- 40 eastbound, west of San Jon.

49-year-old Andrea Lee Carnes was struck on the roadway by an unknow vehicle that was traveling east on I-40.

After the crash, the vehicle left the scene and has not been located.

Carnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

