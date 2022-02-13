A Big Warm Up Headed Our Way

Above average highs will be making a comeback across the region Sunday afternoon through Wednesday. The warmest days will be Monday where highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s and especially Tuesday where highs will be 15-25 degrees above average into the mid-to-upper 70s! Fire danger will be critical Tuesday afternoon due to the warm temps, dry conditions, and low relative humidity. No burning should occur the next few days!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.