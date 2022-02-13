Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

A Big Warm Up Headed Our Way

Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Above average highs will be making a comeback across the region Sunday afternoon through Wednesday. The warmest days will be Monday where highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s and especially Tuesday where highs will be 15-25 degrees above average into the mid-to-upper 70s! Fire danger will be critical Tuesday afternoon due to the warm temps, dry conditions, and low relative humidity. No burning should occur the next few days!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Elliott Huffman
Texas County officials looking for missing Borger man
1 person dies in evening house fire
potter county
Borger woman dead, 2 injured after crash near Asarco plant
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.
Amarillo man charged for stalking with previous conviction

Latest News

Adrian's Extended Outlook 2-12-22
Adrian's Extended Outlook 2-12-22
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian’s Weekend Forecast
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Little Late Night Snow
sports
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave