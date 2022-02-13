Viewers Choice Awards 2022
1 person dies in overnight rollover

(KFDA)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead after an single vehicle rollover.

Around 1:58 a.m., Amarillo police were called to a wreck at southeast 10th Avenue and Pittsburgh Street.

A 1990 Jeep Cherokee had rolled over and was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Jeep had been eastbound on southeast 10th Avenue when the driver struck the concrete median causing the vehicle to lose control and roll over.

The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted, but the driver has not been positively identified at this time.

Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson has ordered an autopsy to try to identify the decedent.

This incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

