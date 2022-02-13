Viewers Choice Awards 2022
1 person dies in evening house fire

(MGN Online)
By KFDA Digital
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday evening at 7:45 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 900 block of Bowie St. with reports of a person trapped inside.

The first arriving unit found a single story residence with the front room fully involved in fire. Firefighters made entry through the front door of the home and knocked down the main body of fire.

Fire crews then found the occupant deceased in the living room. After completely searching the home and continuing extinguishing operations, the fire was called under control at 8:09pm.

The occupant reportedly called 911 and hung up. An Amarillo Police Officer drove over to the house and discovered it was on fire. The officer quickly alerted dispatch to send the Amarillo Fire Department.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled this fire undetermined and likely accidental.

Source: Amarillo Fire Department

