West Texas A&M honors seven Class of 2021 inductees to the Athletics Hall of Champions

CANYON, Texas - The West Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Champions Selection Committee celebrated the Class of 2021 inductees on Friday. The Athletic Hall of Champions, established in 1987, recognizes outstanding student-athletes, coaches and administrators for their significant achievements.

The Class of 2021 includes former baseball third baseman, Tim Dubrule, softball slugger Renee Erwin, soccer goalkeeper Paul Hart, long distance runner Emma Love, golfer Mickey Piersall, Brad Stark, the voice of WTAMU, and basketball’s all-time leading rebounder Chontiquah White.

Perryton native, Piersall was a two time letter winner for buffs golf and a member of the PGA...

”It’s been overwhelming to me. I really couldn’t believe that I was going to be inducted,” said Piersall. “So, it was a special day when I found out. I’m proud of W-T, I’m proud of Perryton, my hometown so, it means a lot.”

We also want to recognize the voice of WTAMU, who has been a part of three volleyball national championships, two softball national titles and post season events, all totaling to over 3,000 events over the last 40 years.

”It is an absolute honor. It really is, after 40 seasons with all of the athletic teams at WT,” said Stark. Supporting them at their games and announcing them. The memories are flowing tonight. It’s really one of the most special nights.”

The Selection Committee is comprised of 25 voting members that includes previous Inductees, coaches, Buffalo Club members, university faculty and staff and athletics staff.

CLASS OF 2021

Tim Dubrule

Dubrule made an impact on West Texas A&M Baseball in 1997, the program’s third seasons of existence. The third baseman became one of the top players in the Lone Star Conference and in all of Division II during his one season in Maroon & White.

Dubrule was not only named the LSC’s Most Valuable Player in 1997, but he also earned the South Central Region’s Player of the Year accolades to become WT’s first All-American. He hit .488 with 18 doubles, 10 triples and nine homeruns to drive in 75 RBI with an incredible 166 total bases for a slugging percentage of .802 to go along with 24 walks for an on-base clip of .550.

In just one season, Dubrule set 10 school records and three LSC marks, including the league’s highest batting average (.488) along with the most triples by any player in a single-season (10). Dubrule produced a 21-game hitting streak followed by a 12-game hit streak. Tim ranked nationally in five statistical categories. He was second in batting average, fourth in runs scored, seventh in triples, and 12th in both RBI and slugging percentage.

The El Paso, Texas native went on to become the program’s fourth professional baseball player as he spent the 1997 season with the Amarillo Dillas of the Texas-Louisiana League, hitting .229 in 19 games.

Renee Erwin

Erwin cemented herself as one of the top players in Division II Softball history from 2012-15 as the Anna, Texas native finished her storied career in Maroon & White hitting .405 with 49 doubles, 23 triples and 62 homeruns to drive in 244 RBI for an incredible slugging percentage of .830 in her 233 career games.

The 2015 Lone Star Conference Player of the Year and back-to-back Daktronics Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, finished off her WT career in style as she registered one of the best statistical seasons in Division II history in 2015. She hit .424 with nine doubles, three triples and 23 homeruns to drive in 71 RBI while tallying 145 total bases and scoring a LSC single season record 83 runs. In 2014 she led the Lady Buffs to the program’s first Division II National Championship.

Erwin became just the second player in Division II history to win the Daktronics Ron Lenz National Player of the Year award twice in a career and she is the only player ever to win the award in back-to-back seasons. In 2016, she became just the 24th NCAA Division II player to play professionally dating back to 1991 as she was a member of the Scrap Yard Dawgs of the National Pro Fastpitch League (NPF). Erwin became the first player in WT history to play professionally in the Summer of 2015 as she competed for the Dallas Charge.

Paul Hart

Hart became the catalyst behind the construction of a powerhouse men’s soccer program at West Texas A&M as he compiled an overall record of 51-17-7 during his time in Maroon & White with a pair of NCAA Elie Eight appearances while also claiming the 2000 LSC Tournament Championship.

Paul was a four-time Lone Star Conference Goalkeeper of the Year during his career in Maroon & White while being named the NCAA Midwest Region Goalkeeper of the Year three times. The London, England product finished his storied career with 204 career saves which is second in program history while also tallying 17 career shutouts which ranks fourth in the WT record books. He also holds the school record for most saves in a single match with 11, a feat he accomplished twice during the 2003 campaign.

Hart’s professional playing career was highlighted by a three-year stint as a goalkeeper with the Queens Park Rangers in the English Premier League from 1995 to 1998. He then transitioned into a successful coaching career with stops at San Francisco, UC Santa Barbara, Oklahoma and Washington State. The Huskies posted one of their best seasons in program history in 2020-21, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen and finishing the season with a pair of Top-15 rankings.

Hart was named the women’s assistant coach at Stanford this past June as the Cardinal went 13-6-1 during the 2021 campaign with a 7-3-1 mark in Pac 12 action as they advanced to the program’s 30th NCAA Tournament.

Emma Love

Love was the ultimate student-athlete for the West Texas A&M cross country/track & field program from 2011-15 as the San Antonio native was a two-time Lone Star Conference Academic Runner of the Year while also picking up Capital One First Team Academic All-American honors in 2013-14. She was named the 2013 recipient of the NCAA Elite 89 Award at the DII Cross Country Championships where the Lady Buffs finished 14th overall.

Love was an All-LSC selection during the 2012 cross country season as the Lady Buffs made their first trip to the NCAA Championships, finishing 11th which is still the highest finish in program history. 2014 saw Love win the LSC Women’s Cross Country Championship as she was named the league’s Cross Country Runner of the Year. She qualified for the NCAA Championships as an individual that season, finishing 41st overall to sit just one spot outside of All-American honors. She was a three-time qualifier for the NCAA Cross Country Championships with two of those coming as a team in 2012 and 2013.

Emma was a three-time All-LSC honoree on the track as well, winning the 10,000m LSC Championship during her senior campaign in 2015. She was named a United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honoree during the 2014 campaign.

Mickey Piersall

Perryton High School product Mickey Piersall has done it all in the game of golf as the two-time letter-winner for the Buffaloes has served as a member of the Professional Golf Association (PGA) since 1981. Mickey was the 2020 recipient of the North Texas PGA Distinguished Service Award while being named the NTPGA Golf Professional of the Year in 1998.

Piersall has served as the head golf professional at Pampa Country Club, Keeton Park Country Club and Luna Vista Country Club as he has been named one of the “Best Texas Golf Instructors” by Golf Digest on six different occasions. NTPGA honored Mickey with their Professional Development Award in 1994, 1995 and 1997. Piersall is an active member of the NTPGA with three career victories with his last coming at the Joyce Crane / Veritex Section Championship at Midland Country Club back in September.

Brad Stark

For the last three and a half decades, Buff Nation has been lucky enough to have one of the top public address announcers in the nation as a loyal fan and contributor of West Texas A&M Athletics.

Brad Stark has been the soundtrack of countless historic moments in WTAMU history as he serves as the PA voice for volleyball, football, basketball and softball over the last four decades. Stark has been a part of three volleyball national championships, two softball national title as well as numerous NCAA and Lone Star Conference postseason events. That all adds up to over 3,000 events for Stark over the last 39 years in Canyon.

The Brad Stark Scholarship was announced last Spring to honor the long-time public address announcer, it will be awarded to a WT student-athlete pursuing a degree in communications or broadcasting.

Chontiquah White

Chontiquah White finished her storied women’s basketball career at West Texas A&M in 2015 as the program’s all-time rebound leader with 930 while also ranking fifth with 1,727 career points. The Dallas product saw time in 129 career contests for the Lady Buffs as she averaged 13.4 points per game.

White was honored for her efforts on the hardwood as a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-American during her senior campaign in 2014-15 while also being named the Lone Star Conference Player of the Year.

The Lady Buffs registered an overall record of 101-28 during White’s career in Maroon & White including a 60-12 mark in Lone Star Conference action to claim two LSC Regular Season Titles, two LSC Tournament Championships, two South Central Regional crowns and a run to the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship game.

