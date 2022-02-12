Texas County officials looking for missing Borger man

TEXAS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Borger man who has been missing since Feb. 1.

According to officials, 49-year-old James Elliott Huffman was last contacted via text message.

Huffman is 5′11″, and weighs about 240 lbs with red/gray hair.

His Nissan sedan was found near Hardesty, Oklahoma.

There is no clothing description, but James does wear a rubber wedding ring and he has a tattoo on his left arm that says “honey badger”.

If you have any information regarding James Huffman’s location, call the Texas County Sheriff at (580) 338-4000.

CAN YOU HELP? Please call the Texas County Sheriff 580-338-4000, option 1 or dial 911. Missing Person: James Elliott... Posted by Texas County Sheriff's Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

