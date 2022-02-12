Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas County officials looking for missing Borger man

James Elliott Huffman
James Elliott Huffman(Texas County)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Borger man who has been missing since Feb. 1.

According to officials, 49-year-old James Elliott Huffman was last contacted via text message.

Huffman is 5′11″, and weighs about 240 lbs with red/gray hair.

His Nissan sedan was found near Hardesty, Oklahoma.

There is no clothing description, but James does wear a rubber wedding ring and he has a tattoo on his left arm that says “honey badger”.

If you have any information regarding James Huffman’s location, call the Texas County Sheriff at (580) 338-4000.

CAN YOU HELP? Please call the Texas County Sheriff 580-338-4000, option 1 or dial 911. Missing Person: James Elliott...

Posted by Texas County Sheriff's Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Amarillo pizza restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday amid COVID-19 challenges
Hartley County officials have arrested a man after a 12-mile high speed chase this afternoon.
Hartley officials arrest man after 12-mile high speed chase
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.
Amarillo man charged for stalking with previous conviction