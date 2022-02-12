Tascosa’s overtime thriller punches ticket to 5A playoffs, Amarillo High secured District 3-5A title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District titles on the line, season records broken and playoff tickets punched. High school boys basketball did not disappoint Friday night. Amarillo High earned their 10th district title in 12 seasons after defeating Palo Duro 66-53. The Tascosa Rebels clinched a playoff spot after sweeping Randall this season in overtime 58-55.

”We had to get stops and you know after getting the stops we had to score,” said Ashraf Barsham, Tascosa 6′5″ senior forward. “I knew no one else could jump with me or Jailyn one of our other bigs. We took that to our advantage and we got it done. Last year we didn’t make it sadly, but you know this year trying to make it further this year in playoffs.”

The District 3-5A season ends on Tuesday, February 15. Amarillo High, Palo Duro and now Tascosa already hold playoff spots. Plainview and Randall need a win Tuesday. Both teams are (3-6) in District play and they both have a chance at the final playoff spot. Randall battles Caprock and Plainview faces Palo Duro next week.

Despite the loss, Randall 5′11″ sophomore K.J. Thomas made Raider basketball history. He broke the season 3-point attempts made record. Tascosa’s assistant coach Keenan Hooker earned the Randall record. He made 115 in 2000-01. Thomas now holds 118 with one regular season game left to play.

