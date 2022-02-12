Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Hartley officials arrest man after 12-mile high speed chase

Hartley County officials have arrested a man after a 12-mile high speed chase this afternoon.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Hartley County officials have arrested a man after a 12-mile high speed chase this afternoon.

According to officials, today at around 2:45 p.m. a Hartley County Sheriff attempted to stop a man driving a black Ford F-150.

The pickup failed to stop along lake road and fled east traveling down FM 281.

According to the release, the estimated speeds where 120 miles or more.

After going about 12-miles east the pickup turned back west towards Dalhart.

The pickup turned off FM 281 onto Nobel Road and made its way across FM 297 and Highway 54 then down Chicago Street.

The pursuit ended when the driver pulled into his home located on Channing street.

The driver was arrested and booked for felony evading.

Posted by Hartley County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

