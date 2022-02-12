Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
Borger woman dead, 2 injured after crash near Asarco plant
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street
potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
James Elliott Huffman
Texas County officials looking for missing Borger man

Latest News

A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in
The US and NATO allies now believe Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at a moment’s...
US, NATO allies believe Russia could invade Ukraine any moment