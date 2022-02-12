Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo pizza restaurants prepare for Super Bowl Sunday amid COVID-19 challenges

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The staff at La Bella Pizza is working hard to serve meals for customers dining in and placing carryout orders.

Super Bowl Sunday is the busiest weekend for restaurants with people doing dine in and carry out, but pizza restaurants aren’t exempt from the national worker shortage.

“We’re about two thirds, so about 26 out of the 40 [employees] that we normally run,” said Jim Dewitz, owner of La Bella Pizza on Olsen.

Normally having 14 delivery drivers, they currently have seven impacting how fast they can get food to your front door.

“We used to do 30 to 45 minutes on a slow time for delivery, now the slowest we ever do now is an hour,” said Dewitz.

With the lack in workers to complete orders, COVID-19 brought supply chain issues impacting some of the main items we enjoy to watch the game with.

We go through a lot of wings, and we use a particular type of wing, and through all of the COVID-19 shortages we’ve had a difficulty getting our usual wing a few weeks.

La Bella pizza management says flour to make pizza dough is another hard item to find.

We’ve had a lot of issues supply line wise, we order about 300 items on our inventory every week and of those things there’s usually 8 to 10 exceptions.

Both restaurants share they have ordered an excess amount of supplies to make it through the weekend and encourage people to pre-order.

