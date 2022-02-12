Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Adrian’s Weekend Forecast

Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A cold front tracked through the area Friday bringing cooler air and even a little snowfall early Saturday morning. Highs this afternoon will be cool in the 40s with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the W at 5-15mph. Overnight lows will dip down into the 20s. Sunday will see plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s with light winds from the S at 5-10mph!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

