West Texas A&M students seek to end ‘division in world’ for Leadership Summit 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at West Texas A&M University Rogers LEAD WT senior scholars presented Leadership Summit 2022.

Rogers LEAD WT is a Leadership Education and Development Program founded by Dyke and Terry Rogers.

The Rogers endowed the program in 2014 with a $1 million gift to the University to create a leadership group founded on academics, service, and real-world application.

The program takes two years to complete, and 25 students are accepted as LEAD Scholars every school year.

Once completing the LEAD WT program, students earn a Leadership Certificate on their transcript from West Texas A&M University.

Rogers LEAD WT believes in challenging students to develop their leadership potential through engaging studies of leadership theory, internship opportunities, and program activities.

Leadership Summit has been an annual event since 2013 where LEAD WT can showcase different leadership topics.

Missy Macon, the program director of Rogers LEAD WT, says that Leadership Summit is completely student-led and is designed to share student experiences with the WTAMU community.

“It has changed and progressed over the past several years. We used to bring a speaker in and host the event for the entire campus community, but then we decided three years ago that our students are perfectly equipped to be able to provide this kind of presentation and education to our campus community,” says Macon.

Courtney Reed, a senior LEAD Scholar, says that she enjoys sharing what she has learned through this leadership program.

“My favorite part is being able to share what I’ve learned because so often people don’t understand what their purpose is. There are a select few that are a part of a program such as this one, and I want to share the knowledge that I’ve learned and make the world a better place,” says Reed.

The program values of LEAD WT are evident throughout hosting Leadership Summit.

“Service is a big part of what LEAD is and this is a way for us to give back to our campus community. There’s only so many students that get to be a part of LEAD and when they can take what they’ve learned in the classroom and in their real experiences in LEAD and give that back into the community, we think is an important part of their job as a LEAD scholar,” says Macon.

This year’s theme of Leadership Summit is Unity.

“They select a theme that they feel like our campus community needs. Students were asked what is going on our campus and in our world, and how can we address that,” says Macon.

Mia Davis, a senior LEAD Scholar, says that the class of scholars decided on this topic because there is division in our world.

“When we came up with the idea, we really wanted to not only have a message that would address the students but also the community. I feel like nowadays things are really divided and we wanted a message that would bring everybody together,” says Davis.

The event kicked off with a Q&A with guest speaker, Dr. Enyonam Osei-Hwere, Associate professor of Media Communication at West Texas A&M University.

“When LEAD Scholars were given the choice of selecting the guest speaker, the overwhelming choice was. Dr. Enyonam Osei-Hwere,” says Dr. Rick Haasl, Rogers LEAD WT Faculty Director.

Dr. Enyonam Osei-Hwere answered different questions from LEAD Scholars about her life experiences in relation to the theme unity.

The student presentations were broken up into four sessions chosen by the scholars to spell the acronym unity: Uplifting, Noteworthy, Inclusion, Trustworthy, and You.

The uplifting session focused on uplifting the next generation of leaders.

The noteworthy session explained how to live with purpose.

The inclusion session shared actions speak louder than words.

The trustworthy session focused on ethicalities of unity.

Reed says that her group focused on discovering purpose in one’s life.

“I am talking about discovering your ‘Why’ and discovering why you’re doing what you’re doing. I will share about Simon Sinek, an author and TED talk speaker, and I will be talking about his golden circle model,” says Reed.

Davis says that being able to serve in LEAD has given her confidence.

“My favorite part is the confidence that it’s given me, I’m a shy person and I feel like through this program I have changed in ways I never thought I’d change in,” says Davis.

Macon is proud of the dedication she has seen through the scholars.

“They’ve put so much hard work into it, we’ve been working on this since school started in August. Watching them transform to give this kind of public speaking is incredible. When they get off the stage they have this huge sense of accomplishment, and it is my favorite thing to watch their faces light up and just see their confidence boost after doing something like this. I really think they feel like they can conquer the world after doing this because public speaking is hard and they do a really great job at it,” says Macon.

The senior LEAD Scholars who presented Leadership Summit are as followed: Kelsey Shields, Reilly Dhaliwal, Lani Vanlandingham, Arianna Stalder, David Reyes, Allan Baltazar, J.J. Castillo, Jade Kirkpatrick, Courtney Reed, Hannah McLochlin, Aubrey Freese, Mia Davis, EnRico Hawkins, Jackson Perez, Dylan Cole, Tressa Reed, Briss Graham, Ustina Guirguis, Frey Diaz.

