Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo

After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a car at I-40 and Mirror Street.

The driver was believed to be wanted.

A chase began, and the SUV went through a large portion of the city down the residential streets and alleys.

The pursuit ended at Southeast 6th and Roberts when the suspect jumped out of the car.

Police arrested 29-year-old Cayetano Vela Medrano.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

