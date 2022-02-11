Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody.
Around 11:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a car at I-40 and Mirror Street.
The driver was believed to be wanted.
A chase began, and the SUV went through a large portion of the city down the residential streets and alleys.
The pursuit ended at Southeast 6th and Roberts when the suspect jumped out of the car.
Police arrested 29-year-old Cayetano Vela Medrano.
He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
