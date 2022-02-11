Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Small Storm Then A Larger One

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The southwest wind will shift north and increase through the afternoon. That north wind will bring in some colder air overnight and the next weak storm. That system early Saturday morning will bring a chance of snow to mainly the western half of the Panhandle with the potential for up to a half an inch near the New Mexico border. The storm after that has the potential for some thunderstorms and snow on Thursday next week.

