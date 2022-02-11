Small Storm Then A Larger One

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The southwest wind will shift north and increase through the afternoon. That north wind will bring in some colder air overnight and the next weak storm. That system early Saturday morning will bring a chance of snow to mainly the western half of the Panhandle with the potential for up to a half an inch near the New Mexico border. The storm after that has the potential for some thunderstorms and snow on Thursday next week.

