Refugee Language Project partners with Amarillo organizations to open ‘The Place’ to better support refugees

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Staff are putting final touches on the “The Place” for guests to see the facility for the first time tomorrow, Feb. 11.

Abbreviated to mean a “Place for Language, Art, Culture, and Economic growth,” the Refugee Language Project says this facility has been a year in the making.

“A place where they can drink tea and coffee, connect informally with the broader community in a way that might lead to jobs, and education, and understanding, and relationship,” said Ryan Pennington, executive director of the Refugee Language Project. “That there just isn’t that kind of neutral place in Amarillo.”

Refugee Language Project worked together with Square Mile to have a kitchen space so refugees can take cooking classes to promote them owning their own businesses.

The group We Find in Love is also involved in this facility giving refugees access to technology.

“We find in love was a good fit for the computer lab because we want to do computer arts programs here,” said Emma Rohrs, executive director of We Find in Love. “So, not only do we want them to have access to computers and have access to the internet, we want to be able to bring our programs in here and be able to teach just different art programs that can turn into jobs.”

During the open house tomorrow, the organizations want everyone to see what they’re doing for refugees in the area, and how you can help out.

“If you want something during the day you can sign up to volunteer as a host,” said Pennington. “Be the one to welcome people into the space and drink tea and practice English with them.”

The event starts at four tomorrow afternoon and runs to seven.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.