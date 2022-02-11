Light snow overnight, cooler temps expected

After a mostly windy Friday on the heels of a cold front pushing through the area, cooler temperatures are on deck for most of the area, and perhaps some light snow overnight. For snowfall, we’re mainly watching the northwest to western most counties, with Amarillo being on the outer edge of more favorable conditions. Even where snow is expected to be heaviest, upwards of an inch might be about all anyone sees. Snow will be clearing by Saturday morning with skies clearing across the region, but daytime highs will stay down in the 40s before we warm going into Sunday.

