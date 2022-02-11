Lady Buffs stun No. 13 Lady Chaps, WT’s shots fall short to No. 3 LCU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M basketball had their hands full Thursday night against Lubbock Christian’s top-ranked Chaps. 2,200 Buffs fans packed the First United Bank Center and they witnessed the unranked Lady Buffs upset victory over the No. 13 Lady Chaps 55-48. The WT men lost 85-76.

Lady Buffs’ Madison Kast scored 11 points on five consecutive trips down the floor in the heart of the fourth quarter, but Zamorye Roberts led the way offensively. The junior from Portales went 4-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe for a game-high 17 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

”Overall I mean you beat a team like Lubbock who doesn’t beat themselves like you have to go take the game from them,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “It’s one of the most well-coached teams that I’ve ever coached against, and to go in there and take the game away from them I’m so proud of these kids.”

The Lady Buffs continue their homestand on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Eastern New Mexico at the First United Bank Center. The Lone Star Conference action will also celebrate Hall of Champions Day. The men follow with a 4 p.m. tipoff.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.