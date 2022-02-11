Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘He is an amazing animal’: Amarillo Zoo welcomes new 3-legged member to the family

Amarillo Zoo Welcomes Quill Smith
Amarillo Zoo Welcomes Quill Smith(Amarillo Zoo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo welcomes a new resident with his own resilient abilities.

Quill “Porky” Smith is a North American porcupine, four-to-five years old, who came to the Amarillo Zoo on Jan. 31.

Quill is missing his left front leg, the result of being shot in the wild.

Due to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center efforts, Quill has recovered and has joined the Amarillo Zoo.

“Quill is doing great. He is an amazing animal,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He has made himself at home really fast. He enjoys hugging our keepers. He will actually stand up on his hind legs and grab onto our legs and hug us. We love him, and he has fast become a fan favorite here at the zoo.”

Because of his injury, Quill could not be released back to the wild.

“Porcupines use climbing as a defense mechanism,” Hilliard said. “Quill can still climb a little bit, but he cannot climb to his full potential, which makes him more vulnerable to predators.”

Considering his injury, Quill is remarkably mobile on the ground.

He is living in a temporary enclosure while Amarillo Zoo staff prepare his new permanent home.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street

Latest News

West Texas A&M students seek to end division in world: Leadership Summit 2022
West Texas A&M students seek to end ‘division in world’ for Leadership Summit 2022
potter county
Borger woman dead, 2 injured after crash near Asarco plant
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo