‘He is an amazing animal’: Amarillo Zoo welcomes new 3-legged member to the family

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo welcomes a new resident with his own resilient abilities.

Quill “Porky” Smith is a North American porcupine, four-to-five years old, who came to the Amarillo Zoo on Jan. 31.

Quill is missing his left front leg, the result of being shot in the wild.

Due to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center efforts, Quill has recovered and has joined the Amarillo Zoo.

“Quill is doing great. He is an amazing animal,” said Amarillo Zoo Curator Berkeley Hilliard. “He has made himself at home really fast. He enjoys hugging our keepers. He will actually stand up on his hind legs and grab onto our legs and hug us. We love him, and he has fast become a fan favorite here at the zoo.”

Because of his injury, Quill could not be released back to the wild.

“Porcupines use climbing as a defense mechanism,” Hilliard said. “Quill can still climb a little bit, but he cannot climb to his full potential, which makes him more vulnerable to predators.”

Considering his injury, Quill is remarkably mobile on the ground.

He is living in a temporary enclosure while Amarillo Zoo staff prepare his new permanent home.

