GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave celebrates 50 years with veterinarian who dedicated in helping pets in Panhandle

For 50 years now, countless families, pets, and other animals in our area have been blessed to have a loving relationship with a special and highly regarded vet.

Like so many other pets. Daisy is excited to drop in and see Dr. Wolf Dr. Janice wolf of the canyon road Animal Hospital will soon complete 50 years of serving our area. Since opening the clinic doors in 1972. Times have certainly changed.

“Amarillo was certainly a lot smaller city. Back then we there wasn’t a whole lot here. We used to go out the back door of the clinic and watch the movie theaters the Twin Drive in theater. We could see this the south scream really well. Of course we couldn’t hear the sound first started that in your medicine it we charged $5 for an office visit and that was a chunk out of people’s pockets back in the early 70′s And then, now we charge 45,” said Dr. Wolf.

Dr. Wolf shares the interests and then passion that launched her impressive career.

“I started when I went to shadow a veterinarian one day one Saturday and I knew right away that’s what I wanted to do. Of course, the old thing is I you know, everybody says ‘Well, I love animals’, but I really do but I love medicine too. I was strongly considering a nursing profession before I went into veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Wolf.

To others Dr. Wolf’s influence they will probably quickly use terms like dedication and compassion when impresses.

“Me the most about Dr. Wolf is her dedication. She has the community not only the animals with the community as well. I know she’s willing to drop anything she’s doing and come and help the last minute after work. Give us somebody who drives for that, you know, she doesn’t just do it for the money she does it for the well being of animals everywhere. Dr.,” said Josh Cabella, Veterinary Technician Under Dr. Wolf.

“Wolf goes above and beyond. And with her being nearly 50 years doing what she’s does. I’m in awe. It’s the way she treats the patients and her clients. She’s got the biggest heart of gold,” said Cella Pownell, Veterinary Technician With Dr. Wolf.

Personally I’ll always remember years ago when my dog Mickey got out and was struck by a vehicle Dr. Wolf met us here at night and then stayed with Mickey all night long, helping him to pull through along with caring for our pets.

Dr. Wolf has been a very valuable resource in the care of wildlife in our area.

“Well when I moved here and I was looking for a veterinarian I had gone to so many different veterinary clinics trying to find a veterinarian that would work with wildlife, and I got a ton of nose but I went to Dr. Wolf and she said sure. And she was willing to work with me on that and as we we’re growing, and for that reason, I will be forever grateful to her. We have to have a veterinarian on board that we can go to with our wildlife in order to be open because we have to have that veterinarian for diagnosing treating surgeries and things like that. So, without her we wouldn’t be open,” said Stephanie Oravetz, Founder, Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Even after 50 years. The joy continues for Dr. Wolf.

“The satisfaction comes from working with the animals, working with the clients making a good diagnosis and fixing the problem and that’s what it’s all about. You know I keep enjoying what I’m doing,” said Dr. Wolf.

Numerous pets and even the wildlife in our area have been blessed by the loving care of Dr. Wolf for 50 years now.

