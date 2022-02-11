Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast: Cold front today bringing snow chance tonight

Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-24-21
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will be pushing through the area today bringing gusty northerly winds and cooler air from the north. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s for most with NE winds at 15-30mph with gusts of 40+ possible. Skies will become overcast as we head into the evening. Overnight, snow will develop in southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas and move south through the area. Snow accumulations will be very light of a Trace - 0.5″. Isolated 1″ snowfall will be possible mainly west of Amarillo. Highs Saturday will make it above freezing so any snow that does fall will melt by the afternoon!

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
David Valdez
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Clovis murder suspect in Oklahoma City
A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of...
WT Assistant Professor pleads not guilty to violating Endangered Species Act

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Small Storm Then A Larger One
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Weather Changes
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Today's Forecast Highs
Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm