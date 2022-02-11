Friday’s Forecast: Cold front today bringing snow chance tonight

A cold front will be pushing through the area today bringing gusty northerly winds and cooler air from the north. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s for most with NE winds at 15-30mph with gusts of 40+ possible. Skies will become overcast as we head into the evening. Overnight, snow will develop in southeast Colorado and southwest Kansas and move south through the area. Snow accumulations will be very light of a Trace - 0.5″. Isolated 1″ snowfall will be possible mainly west of Amarillo. Highs Saturday will make it above freezing so any snow that does fall will melt by the afternoon!

