Early voting begins Monday in Potter and Randall Counties

(WAFB)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting in Potter and Randall Counties begins on Monday.

Those heading to the polls for early voting can do so through Friday, Feb. 25.

Polls will be open on Saturday Feb. 19 and Sunday Feb. 20.

All polling sites will close on President’s Day, Feb. 21.

Potter County Early Voting Sites:

  • Santa Fe Building Ticket Office - First Floor, 900 S. Polk
  • Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 W. Frontage Road
  • United Amigos, 3300 E. I-40
  • Hillside Christian Church, 600 Tascosa Road
  • Cornerstone Outreach - Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan Street

Randall County Early Voting Sites:

  • Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Avenue, Canyon
  • Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western
  • Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd., Canyon
  • Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Avenue
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 3. 34th Avenue

