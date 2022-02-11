Viewers Choice Awards 2022
DPS stepping up enforcement for Super Bowl Sunday

Texas Highway Patrol vehicle
Texas Highway Patrol vehicle
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
Provided by Texas DPS

AUSTIN – Super Bowl LVI may feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but the real winners of the game will be those who put safety first in their plans to watch the big game. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that no matter what your plans are for the Super Bowl, to please enjoy it responsibly.

DPS Troopers will increase patrols throughout the day on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 12:01 a.m. until midnight as part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative. Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving under the influence and people who are not wearing their seat belts.

DPS offers the following tips for Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol at a place other than your home, designate someone else to drive you or take alternate transportation.
  • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
  • Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
  • Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
  • If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
  • Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver licenses.
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Additionally, DPS reminds everyone that if you witness suspicious behavior or activity, you’re encouraged to report it to law enforcement using iWatchTexas. A confidential report can be filed online, by calling 1-844-643-2251 or through the iWatchTexas mobile app. The app is available on iTunes and Google Play. Please note the system is not for emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, please call 911 immediately.

