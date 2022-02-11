Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Doppler Dave Tracks A Little Late Night Snow

By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A fast moving disturbance will generate some light snow during the overnight hours, but skies will clear by tomorrow morning. Snow may accumulate up to 2″ near the New Mexico border with decreasing amounts moving eastward into the Texas panhandle. Amarillo is expected to receive perhaps a dusting to one half inch. With sunshine returning tomorrow, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 40s and any road issues should improve quickly. Warmer weather promptly returns Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. By Monday, highs will be in the 60s.

