District 3-5A title on the line between No. 4 Amarillo High and Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UIL high school boys basketball has two district games left on the schedule before playoffs and the District 3-5A title is on the line this Friday between the No. 4 Amarillo High Sandies and Palo Duro Dons.

The Sandies are chasing their 10th District title in the last 12 season. In January Palo Duro struggled early against AHS, falling 19-0 to start the game. They had good looks, but their shots just did not fall.

Amarillo High basketball head coach Jason Pillion knows the Dons unusual start was a rarity. Palo Duro’s deep three point shooters can knock shots down. The Sandies will need their big men, including their 7-footer, to step back up inside the paint.

”Their aggressiveness on the glass was the biggest thing and then they went up and Damonze (Woods) and Cade (Hornecker) did a great job going after it,” said Jason Pillion, Amarillo High boys basketball head coach. “Fighting for a position not just setting and that kind of settled everybody down until we could get going from the perimeter.”

The Dons are looking to steal a game from Amarillo High just like they did last season. Amarillo High’s size advantage played a factor in January. Palo Duro’s tallest player is 6′0″, so they’ll have to find other ways to exploit the AHS team.

“You’ve got to try to figure out maybe how you can make up for that in other ways,” said Jeff Evans, Palo Duro boys basketball head coach. “With the personnel they have, how well they play and how well coached they are you’re not going to stop them. You have to hope that you do some things that give them some trouble.”

Tipoff between the Sandies and Dons starts at 7 p.m. at Palo Duro High School. If you can’t attend the game, a livestream can be found on https://www.tpsnsports.com/.

