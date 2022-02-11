Borger woman dead, 2 injured after crash near Asarco plant

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting a Borger woman’s death and two injured on SH 136 yesterday afternoon.

According to DPS, on Feb. 10 at around 3:35 p.m., a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling southbound on SH 136 while a GMC was traveling northbound on the same road.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe failed to drive in a single lane and crossed over into the northbound lane of travel in the path of a GMC.

The driver of the GMC made an evasive lane change into the southbound lane of travel to attempt to avoid colliding with the Tahoe.

The Tahoe struck the front left of the GMC with its front right.

The driver of the GMC then slid off the roadway and spun around before coming to rest upright in the west ditch facing west.

After initial impact, the Tahoe left the roadway and spun around before striking the GMC an additional time in the front right panel with its back end.

72-year-old Julie Casey who was the passenger in the GMC died on scene.

The driver of the Tahoe and the driver of the GMC were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the release, there had been a report of a reckless driver fleeing the scene of a hit and run crash on SH 136 and FM 293 minutes prior to the crash.

Witnesses provided statements identifying the driver of the Tahoe fleeing the scene of the hit and run.

There were no injuries reported in the hit and run crash.

The SH 136 crash remains under investigation.

