Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street

File photo of police lights
File photo of police lights(WGCL File photo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for murder charges related to the deadly shooting that happened on North Williams Street in January.

On January 25, officers were called to a 911 hang-up near Southeast 9th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.

A woman at the location told police her boyfriend had been shot and led officers to a home on North Williams Street.

Inside the home, police found 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez dead from a gunshot wound.

On February 9, Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives obtained a murder warrant for 20-year-old Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua.

Amarillo Police Department SWAT members found her in the area of Rio Grande Avenue and Grand Street.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

***Update*** On February 9th, Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives obtained a murder warrant for Jaicelyn...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, February 11, 2022

