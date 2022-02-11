Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for murder charges related to the deadly shooting that happened on North Williams Street in January.

On January 25, officers were called to a 911 hang-up near Southeast 9th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.

A woman at the location told police her boyfriend had been shot and led officers to a home on North Williams Street.

Inside the home, police found 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez dead from a gunshot wound.

On February 9, Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives obtained a murder warrant for 20-year-old Jaicelyn Morgan Anzualdua.

Amarillo Police Department SWAT members found her in the area of Rio Grande Avenue and Grand Street.

She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

