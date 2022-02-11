Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo man charged for stalking with previous conviction

An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.
An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.(WRDW)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.

According to the release, on Feb. 9 the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of several complaints for sexually explicit messages sent via social media by Charles A. Wolske.

Wolske, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest issued through Pardons and Parole for a Parole Violation.

He was later located and taken into custody on the active warrant.

According to the release, Wolske was charged today by the District Attorney’s office for Stalking with previous conviction.

There are several other alleged victims in this case and several more charges could be filed with further investigation.

Wolske is currently in the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

If you have any information relating to this incident or know of anyone receiving sexually explicit messages from Wolske, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
After more than an hour long chase throughout Amarillo, a suspect is in police custody....
Suspect in custody after police chase through Amarillo
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street

Latest News

Amarillo Zoo Welcomes Quill Smith
‘He is an amazing animal’: Amarillo Zoo welcomes new 3-legged member to the family
West Texas A&M students seek to end division in world: Leadership Summit 2022
West Texas A&M students seek to end ‘division in world’ for Leadership Summit 2022
potter county
Borger woman dead, 2 injured after crash near Asarco plant
File photo of police lights
Amarillo police arrest woman for deadly shooting on North Williams Street