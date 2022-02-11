Amarillo man charged for stalking with previous conviction

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has been charged today for stalking violations.

According to the release, on Feb. 9 the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was notified of several complaints for sexually explicit messages sent via social media by Charles A. Wolske.

Wolske, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest issued through Pardons and Parole for a Parole Violation.

He was later located and taken into custody on the active warrant.

According to the release, Wolske was charged today by the District Attorney’s office for Stalking with previous conviction.

There are several other alleged victims in this case and several more charges could be filed with further investigation.

Wolske is currently in the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

If you have any information relating to this incident or know of anyone receiving sexually explicit messages from Wolske, call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

