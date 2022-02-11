Amarillo Angels accepting prom dress donations for youth in foster care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As prom season approaches, Amarillo Angels is gathering gently used prom dresses to provide for area youth in foster care.

The Fairy Godmother Project takes place each year, and Amarillo Angels designates drop-off locations for prom dresses to go to the youth they serve.

Throughout the month of February, dresses can be left at one of the location listed below.

CB Boutique, 2820 Virginia Circle

Amarillo Candle Company, 2300 6th Avenue

Blessed Buffallo Boutique, 2306 4th Avenue, Canyon

It’s that time of the year!!! We are getting ready to serve prom-aged youth experiencing foster care through our... Posted by Amarillo Angels on Sunday, February 6, 2022

