Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Angels accepting prom dress donations for youth in foster care

Fairy Godmother Project
Fairy Godmother Project(Amarillo Angels)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As prom season approaches, Amarillo Angels is gathering gently used prom dresses to provide for area youth in foster care.

The Fairy Godmother Project takes place each year, and Amarillo Angels designates drop-off locations for prom dresses to go to the youth they serve.

Throughout the month of February, dresses can be left at one of the location listed below.

  • CB Boutique, 2820 Virginia Circle
  • Amarillo Candle Company, 2300 6th Avenue
  • Blessed Buffallo Boutique, 2306 4th Avenue, Canyon

It’s that time of the year!!! We are getting ready to serve prom-aged youth experiencing foster care through our...

Posted by Amarillo Angels on Sunday, February 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

potter county
1 person dead, 2 with critical injuries after crash near Asarco plant
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
David Valdez
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Clovis murder suspect in Oklahoma City
Michael Mims
Fentanyl found during traffic stop near Stratford, court document says

Latest News

Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave celebrates 50 years with veterinarian who dedicated in helping pets in Panhandle
KFDA News at Six
Refugee Language Project partners with Amarillo organizations to open ‘The Place’ to better support refugees
A regional behavioral health study is underway for New Mexico residents to receive mental...
Regional behavioral health study underway for New Mexico residents to receive mental health treatment
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting near southwest 7th Avenue this afternoon.
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near downtown