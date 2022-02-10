WT’s Azamati and Swoopes sweep USTFCCCA national weekly honors

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M’s fastest man and strongest woman in track and field proved why they are two of the best DII athletes in the nation this past week. Benjamin Azamati and Zada Swoopes received weekly honors for their record breaking performances.

Ghana National sprinter Azamati made his WT season debut with a personal-best and Lone Star Conference record in the 60 meters in 6.55 seconds. The time puts Azamati as the seventh fastest man in the world. His time marks the second best in NCAA DII history.

“Ben just, Ben is Ben. He just keeps doing his thing. Is really quiet about it. Really humble,” said Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M track and field head coach. “We are going to see if he can do the 200. See if we can get him there.”

Thrower Swoopes picked up two victories with two top five marks. She won the shot put and weight throw competition in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

”We are always going to big time meets, and they always seem to rise to the occasion,” said Stewart. “Like I said, Zada just keeps getting better. Coach Denham does a great job with her. She just brings her own energy, she’s a phenomenal competitor, if you’ve ever watched her compete.”

The next track meet is scheduled for February 11 in Michigan at the GVSU Big Meet.

Wanna see what 6.55 in the 60m looks like??? 😱



Azamati now has the second fastest time in DII history. #BuffNation | #D2TF pic.twitter.com/q9tpjmrkym — WTAMU TrackXC (@WTAMUTrackXC) February 5, 2022

