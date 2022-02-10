Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

WT Assistant Professor pleads not guilty to violating Endangered Species Act

A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of...
A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of Violation of the Endangered Species Act, according to court documents.(West Texas A&M University)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of Violation of the Endangered Species Act, according to court documents.

Richard Kazmaier is accused of importing wildlife listed as protected by the Endangered Species Act pleaded not guilty today in federal court.

Kazmaier also declined to make his first appearance in court and will be free without bond.

According to court documents, from about March 2, 2017 through February 17, 2020, Kazmaier knowingly imported everything from a golden jackal to a Eurasian otter and a crab-eating fox.

Kazmaier also knowingly imported and failed to file required declarations and reports for wildlife.

Court documents say, from March 2, 2017 through November 11, 2019, Kazimaier knowingly engaged in trade and possessed wildlife specimens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council passes incentive to bring Buc-ee’s to Amarillo
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
David Kimball
Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington
Carson County drug bust ($1.6 million)
Man facing federal charges after DPS finds about $1.6 million of drugs during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

Michael Mims
Fentanyl found during traffic stop near Stratford, court document says
File photo of police lights
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Clovis murder suspect in Oklahoma City
Lifestar Helicopter at the scene
Hiker rescued after fall near Lighthouse Rock Trail in PDC
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'