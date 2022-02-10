WT Assistant Professor pleads not guilty to violating Endangered Species Act

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M Assistant Professor has entered a not guilty plea for three counts of Violation of the Endangered Species Act, according to court documents.

Richard Kazmaier is accused of importing wildlife listed as protected by the Endangered Species Act pleaded not guilty today in federal court.

Kazmaier also declined to make his first appearance in court and will be free without bond.

According to court documents, from about March 2, 2017 through February 17, 2020, Kazmaier knowingly imported everything from a golden jackal to a Eurasian otter and a crab-eating fox.

Kazmaier also knowingly imported and failed to file required declarations and reports for wildlife.

Court documents say, from March 2, 2017 through November 11, 2019, Kazimaier knowingly engaged in trade and possessed wildlife specimens.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.