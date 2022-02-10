Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M announces 2022 football schedule

Home opener is week 2 versus Adams State
West Texas A&M (6-4, 5-2) moved up to second in the Lone Star Conference standings after...
West Texas A&M (6-4, 5-2) moved up to second in the Lone Star Conference standings after defeating Number 21-ranked Midwestern State (6-3, 5-1) on Saturday, 15-12. The Buffs overcame a 12-point deficit, and handed the Mustangs their first loss in conference play.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes under six-year football head coach Hunter Hughes will play five home games inside Buffalo Stadium for the 2022 fall season.

The new-look Lone Star Conference added a few opponents for the upcoming season, now featuring 10 football programs. The LSC added Central Washington, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser while saying goodbye to Texas A&M-Commerce. The scheduled also highlights three NCAA postseason teams from 2021.

2022 WT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — at Western Colorado

Sept. 10 — Adams State (Hall of Champions Weekend)

Sept. 17 — Texas A&M-Kingsville*

Sept. 24 — at Angelo State*

Oct. 1 — UT Permian Basin* (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 — at Midwestern State*

Oct. 15 — at Western Oregon*

Oct. 22 — Central Washington*

Oct. 29 — at Western New Mexico*

Nov. 5 — Eastern New Mexico* (Wagon Wheel Game)

Nov. 12 — at Simon Fraser*

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed in head-on collision near Adrian
Image captured at the scene by AFD
Amarillo Fire Department: Woman dies after early-morning house fire
File graphic of an ambulance.
4 dead after crash near New Mexico border
David Kimball
Amarillo police looking for wanted felon after short pursuit through south Washington
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo City Council plans to discuss addition of Buc-ee’s Travel Center

Latest News

High school girls basketball concluded District play on Tuesday while the boys have three games...
Randall upsets Plainview, Lady Raiders finish second in District, Tascosa and Dalhart Advance
Hereford ISD officially cut the ribbon to its new 22,500 sqft Athletic Fieldhouse on Tuesday....
Hereford ribbon cutting showcases new 22,500 sqft fieldhouse
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Sod Poodles, Shawn Roof