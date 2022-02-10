West Texas A&M announces 2022 football schedule
Home opener is week 2 versus Adams State
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes under six-year football head coach Hunter Hughes will play five home games inside Buffalo Stadium for the 2022 fall season.
The new-look Lone Star Conference added a few opponents for the upcoming season, now featuring 10 football programs. The LSC added Central Washington, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser while saying goodbye to Texas A&M-Commerce. The scheduled also highlights three NCAA postseason teams from 2021.
2022 WT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 — at Western Colorado
Sept. 10 — Adams State (Hall of Champions Weekend)
Sept. 17 — Texas A&M-Kingsville*
Sept. 24 — at Angelo State*
Oct. 1 — UT Permian Basin* (Homecoming)
Oct. 8 — at Midwestern State*
Oct. 15 — at Western Oregon*
Oct. 22 — Central Washington*
Oct. 29 — at Western New Mexico*
Nov. 5 — Eastern New Mexico* (Wagon Wheel Game)
Nov. 12 — at Simon Fraser*
