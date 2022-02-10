West Texas A&M announces 2022 football schedule

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes under six-year football head coach Hunter Hughes will play five home games inside Buffalo Stadium for the 2022 fall season.

The new-look Lone Star Conference added a few opponents for the upcoming season, now featuring 10 football programs. The LSC added Central Washington, Western Oregon and Simon Fraser while saying goodbye to Texas A&M-Commerce. The scheduled also highlights three NCAA postseason teams from 2021.

2022 WT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — at Western Colorado

Sept. 10 — Adams State (Hall of Champions Weekend)

Sept. 17 — Texas A&M-Kingsville*

Sept. 24 — at Angelo State*

Oct. 1 — UT Permian Basin* (Homecoming)

Oct. 8 — at Midwestern State*

Oct. 15 — at Western Oregon*

Oct. 22 — Central Washington*

Oct. 29 — at Western New Mexico*

Nov. 5 — Eastern New Mexico* (Wagon Wheel Game)

Nov. 12 — at Simon Fraser*

