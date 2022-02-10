U.S. Marshals Service arrests Clovis murder suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFDA) - A man wanted by police for the shooting death of man in Clovis has been arrested in Oklahoma City.

Police have been looking for 33-year-old David Valdez, who was wanted for the death of 28-year-old Ivan Luevano in Clovis, since October 2021.

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Clovis Police Department received information that Valdez was suspected of criminal activity in an Oklahoma town.

Detectives from Oklahoma verified they were investigating the same man who was wanted on a warrant for murder.

The United States Marshals Service began working the case and trying to find him.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, law enforcement arrested Valdez.

The Clovis Police Department continues to investigate the homicide and asks that anyone with information call (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.