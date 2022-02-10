Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Today’s forecast is going to be a nice one with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. We’ll see highs in the upper 50s and 60s with light winds from the NW at 5-10mph. Enjoy the beautiful day today as a cold front will push through the area tomorrow bringing gusty winds and cooler temps for Saturday along with the slim chance (20%) of precipitation.
